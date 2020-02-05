UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Prosecution Apologizes To Journalist Golunov For Illegal Criminal Prosecution

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:29 PM

Russia's Prosecution Apologizes to Journalist Golunov for Illegal Criminal Prosecution

The Prosecutor's Office of Moscow's Western Administrative Okrug apologized to Russian journalist Ivan Golunov for illegally criminally prosecuting him, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Prosecutor's Office of Moscow's Western Administrative Okrug apologized to Russian journalist Ivan Golunov for illegally criminally prosecuting him, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

In late January, five former police officers were arrested and interrogated on suspicion of planting drugs on Golunov, over the possession of which he was arrested in June.

"Moscow's Western Administrative Okrug's Prosecutor's Office has sent a formal apology to journalist Ivan Golunov in connection with his unjustified criminal prosecution," the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Drugs January June Criminals

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), judges express co ..

38 seconds ago

Depression cases surge in Kashmir Valley amid cont ..

39 seconds ago

Russia Makes New 3D Space Printer, Testing on Inte ..

40 seconds ago

Masood asks British parliament to say 'no" to geno ..

43 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Luxembourg&#039;s Fore ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Luxembourg&#039;s Fore ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.