MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Prosecutor's Office of Moscow's Western Administrative Okrug apologized to Russian journalist Ivan Golunov for illegally criminally prosecuting him, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

In late January, five former police officers were arrested and interrogated on suspicion of planting drugs on Golunov, over the possession of which he was arrested in June.

"Moscow's Western Administrative Okrug's Prosecutor's Office has sent a formal apology to journalist Ivan Golunov in connection with his unjustified criminal prosecution," the Prosecutor General said in a statement.