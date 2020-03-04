UrduPoint.com
Russia's Prosecutor General Office Identifies Fake News Alleging Mass COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:33 PM

Russia's Prosecutor General Office said on Wednesday that it identified an instance of fake news about a mass coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Russia claiming that tens of thousands of people in the country got infected with the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020)

"During online monitoring, the prosecutor general's office of Russia established inaccurate socially significant information about a massive spread of coronavirus infection in our country and about tens of thousands of people who were infected," Andrey Ivanov, the prosecutor general office's spokesman said.

Moreover, the prosecutor general's office has instructed Roskomnadzor, the Russian telecoms watchdog, to limit access to the fake news.

