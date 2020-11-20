Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov pointed on Friday to the need to legislate against rehabilitation and propaganda of Nazism and falsification of the history, also elaborating on the importance of preserving the memory about the heroic deeds of the Soviet people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov pointed on Friday to the need to legislate against rehabilitation and propaganda of Nazism and falsification of the history, also elaborating on the importance of preserving the memory about the heroic deeds of the Soviet people.

"It is necessary to introduce amendments to the Federal law 'On perpetuation of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945', which was adopted 25 years ago and is aimed at legally establishing the inviolability of international law principles recognized by the charter of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal, and consolidating such concepts as Nazism, Fascism and genocide of the Soviet People," Krasnov said at The Lessons of Nuremberg international forum, currently held in Moscow.

The prosecutor general expressed the belief that the law should be supplemented with provisions banning rehabilitation and propaganda of Nazism, protecting the historical truth, and countering falsification of the history.

"All this is already partially envisioned in the criminal legislation," Krasnov said.

"Out goal is to preserve the historical memory about heroic deeds by the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. Russia has a fairly broad regulatory framework that constitutes the legal basis of the fight against manifestations of Nazism. However, the current realities call for its further improvement. It is necessary to legally regulate the issues related to the memory about the civilian Soviet population that was subject to banishment and elimination in the years of the Great Patriotic War," Krasnov added.