Russia's Prosecutor General's Office Says Got 19 Refusals From West To Extradite Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Several Western countries refused to satisfy 19 requests from Russia in the first quarter of 2023 for the extradition of citizens for criminal prosecution, including those accused of murder, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik.

"During the specified period (January-March), foreign states refused to satisfy 19 requests for the extradition of persons for criminal prosecution or execution of a sentence, in eight cases - for political reasons: Italy (2), Poland (2), Austria (1), Bulgaria (1), Germany (1) Romania (1)," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, among the citizens whose extradition was denied for political reasons, there are those accused of murder, banditry, kidnapping, robbery, large-scale fraud, drug trafficking and other crimes.

