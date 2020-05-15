Anna Popova, the head of Russia's pubic health watchdog, expressed the belief on Friday that the coronavirus situation in the country was stabilizing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's pubic health watchdog, expressed the belief on Friday that the coronavirus situation in the country was stabilizing.

"It seems that the situation is stabilizing in the country. At the same time, we cannot calm down and relax all the regimes at the same time [in Russia's regions]," Popova said at a meeting on the opening of the Russian Defense Ministry's centers for COVID-19 patients.

She added that the centers would be in demand anyway, taking into consideration flu and MERS patients.

Popova also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue the construction of modular medical centers for COVID-19 patients in Russia's regions, pointing to existing problems with hospital beds.

"I would like to ask you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, if it is possible, not to cease this work, to continue it. We have many big and small cities that experience an acute need in modular infectious centers," Popova said.