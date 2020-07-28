Russia experiences a consistent decrease in new COVID-19 cases, with the daily growth rate dropping to 0.6 percent, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russia experiences a consistent decrease in new COVID-19 cases, with the daily growth rate dropping to 0.6 percent, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"We currently register a sustained decrease in the numbers of new cases. The R4 infection prevalence rate is below 1. The daily growth rate amounts to 0.6 percent," Popova said in her presentation at an online summit on COVID-19 and HIV influence on sustainable development.