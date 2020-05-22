The delayed impact that coronavirus may have on people's health is not known yet, and scientists across the world now focus on establishing it, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The delayed impact that coronavirus may have on people's health is not known yet, and scientists across the world now focus on establishing it, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Scientists across the world are now dealing with it.

It is highly important to understand how the organism will react in the future: whether it will forget about the virus just due to having immunity, or whether some consequences will be registered, which may depend on symptoms and disease severity ... Of course, we cannot see the delayed consequences today," Popova said.

Rospotrebnadzor chief also expressed the belief that doctors would be capable of determining the delayed effect of the coronavirus in "several months or even years."