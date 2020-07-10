MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) It is necessary to create a special vaccine against the coronavirus for children, and relevant effort has just started, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.

"There should be a special vaccine for children, with special safety requirements. The work has just been launched. So I believe it is too early to say that we will receive the vaccine for children in the near future or even this year," Popova told Russia-1 broadcaster in an interview.

Children who have recovered from the coronavirus become immune to the infection, the public health chief specified.