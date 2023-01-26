UrduPoint.com

Russia's Pursuing Policy So That Crimes Like Holocaust Do Not Happen Again - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Russia's Pursuing Policy So That Crimes Like Holocaust Do Not Happen Again - Putin

Russia is categorically against burying Nazi crimes in oblivion and is pursuing a policy to ensure that crimes like the Holocaust do not happen again, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Russia is categorically against burying Nazi crimes in oblivion and is pursuing a policy to ensure that crimes like the Holocaust do not happen again, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Russia is categorically against consigning to oblivion crimes of this kind that have no statute of limitations," he said.

Putin added that Russia is pursuing such a policy "so that nothing like this in the history of mankind ever happened again."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits herita ..

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits heritage, tourist attractions and ev ..

21 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#0 ..

Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#039;s transition towards a gree ..

21 minutes ago
 Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Larges ..

Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Largest Renewable Diesel Facility

2 minutes ago
 RTO continues operations against tax evaders

RTO continues operations against tax evaders

2 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: fore ..

Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: foreign ministry

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.