MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Russia is categorically against burying Nazi crimes in oblivion and is pursuing a policy to ensure that crimes like the Holocaust do not happen again, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Russia is categorically against consigning to oblivion crimes of this kind that have no statute of limitations," he said.

Putin added that Russia is pursuing such a policy "so that nothing like this in the history of mankind ever happened again."