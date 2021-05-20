(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with a proposal by the secretary general of the ruling United Russia party that would push the population census back to October, his spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The census was initially scheduled for October of last year but was delayed twice amid the COVID-19 outbreak, most recently to September, when Russians will vote in legislative elections.

United Russia's Andrei Turchak said parallel campaigns could create "unnecessary tension."

"The president has agreed with United Russia's initiative that was voiced by Turchak," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, backed the proposal. She said that teachers, who traditionally help organize the voting process at schools, would have to deal with a triple load of a census, legislative elections and a new academic year.