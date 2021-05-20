UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Putin Agrees To Delay Population Census Until October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:35 AM

Russia's Putin Agrees to Delay Population Census Until October

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with a proposal by the secretary general of the ruling United Russia party that would push the population census back to October, his spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with a proposal by the secretary general of the ruling United Russia party that would push the population census back to October, his spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The census was initially scheduled for October of last year but was delayed twice amid the COVID-19 outbreak, most recently to September, when Russians will vote in legislative elections.

United Russia's Andrei Turchak said parallel campaigns could create "unnecessary tension."

"The president has agreed with United Russia's initiative that was voiced by Turchak," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, backed the proposal. She said that teachers, who traditionally help organize the voting process at schools, would have to deal with a triple load of a census, legislative elections and a new academic year.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin September October

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

1 hour ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

1 hour ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

1 hour ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

1 hour ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.