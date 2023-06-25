Open Menu

Russia's Putin, Armenia's Pashinyan Discuss Situation In Russia - Armenian Government

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russia's Putin, Armenia's Pashinyan Discuss Situation in Russia - Armenian Government

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have held a phone conversation and discussed the current situation in Russia, the Armenian government said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pashinyan noted that although events happening in Russia are Moscow's domestic affairs, he wanted to receive information on the situation in the friendly country," the government wrote on social media.

It added that Putin briefed the Armenian prime minister on recent events in Russia.

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Social Media Vladimir Putin Government

