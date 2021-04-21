Russia's Putin Begins Annual State Of Nation Address, Says To Focus On Domestic Issues
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin began his annual address to the parliament on Wednesday, noting that he will focus on domestic issues such as healthcare and economy.
"Today's address will be mainly devoted to our domestic issues. Naturally, these are issues related to healthcare, social policy, economy; and certainly I will need to say a few words about foreign policy issues and security," Putin said.