Russia's Putin Calls Destroying European Gas Pipelines By West 'Outrageous'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 08:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that destroying the pan-European gas pipelines by the West was "outrageous."

"The destruction (by the West) of pan-European gas pipelines is an outrageous thing. Nevertheless, we are witnessing these sad events," Putin said at a plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

