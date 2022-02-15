UrduPoint.com

Russia's Putin Calls US Media Bluff Amid Ukraine Attack Claims - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 04:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been responding with quips to a flurry of reports in US media that claim knowledge of his plans to order an invasion of Ukraine, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"He has even joked a few times asking us to check whether they mention the exact hour of the start of the war," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Media reports gave February 20 as the day when Russia would move troops into Ukraine. The Politico brought the D-Day forward to February 16 last week, claiming that US President Joe Biden shared the assessment with world leaders on Friday.

Peskov brushed off the reports as "maniacal informational madness," adding there was no excuse for such behavior.

