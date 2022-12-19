(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, to congratulate him on the victory of the Argentine national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Vladimir Putin has just held a phone conversation with President Fernandez of Argentina and warmly congratulated him on the victory of the Argentine national team at the FIFA World Cup," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time.