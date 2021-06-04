UrduPoint.com
Russia's Putin Extends Mortgage Subsidies To July 2022

Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Putin Extends Mortgage Subsidies to July 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that "anti-crisis" mortgage subsidies should be phased out over the next year rather than expire on this July 1.

Russia cut mortgage interest rates to 6.5% in April last year to stimulate the coronavirus-hit economy. Families with more than one child were offered mortgage at a reduced rate of 6%.

"The program expires on July 1, 2021. That's very soon. But it was a temporary, anti-crisis measure. Nevertheless, we should not end it abruptly," Putin said at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He stressed that the mortgage program was important to the construction industry, which he described as a "powerhouse for adjacent industries.

"

"That is why I suggest that we extend this program by another year until July 1 of next year," he said.

The mortgage rate will go up to 7%, with a maximum loan amount of 3 million rubles ($41,000).

Families with one child born after January 1, 2018 will be eligible for the family mortgage subsidies, with a ceiling on loaned funds set at 12 million rubles in Moscow and St. Petersburg and 6 million elsewhere in Russia.

The forum is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.

