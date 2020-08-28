Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

A week ago, the number was 55 percent.

According to the findings, 31 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 11 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 60 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 25 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent could not say for sure.

The survey was conducted from August 21-23 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.