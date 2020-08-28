UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Putin Holds Trust Of 58% Of Country's Citizens - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:27 PM

Russia's Putin Holds Trust of 58% of Country's Citizens - Poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

A week ago, the number was 55 percent.

According to the findings, 31 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 11 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 60 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 25 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent could not say for sure.

The survey was conducted from August 21-23 among 4,000 Russian adults.

The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, another survey, conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed that a higher proportion of Russians trust the president. Respondents were asked to choose from the list of politicians those whom they trust, and 65.9 percent checked the president. At the same time, 29.8 percent of people said the opposite.

The survey was conducted from August 17-23 among 1,600 Russian adults daily by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same August From

Recent Stories

UN Has No Mandate to Say Whether US or Russia Viol ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan bowl in 1st England T20

4 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Near New Zealand' Nort ..

4 minutes ago

Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

6 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Pro ..

6 minutes ago

Qadri reiterates Pakistan's categorical stance of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.