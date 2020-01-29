UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Putin Hosts Bavarian Leader For Talks On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Putin Hosts Bavarian Leader for Talks on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the minister president of the wealthy German state of Bavaria to the Kremlin for talks on Wednesday.

Markus Soeder took a charter flight to Russia on Tuesday after consulting Chancellor Angela Merkel about what he said would be a two-day working visit.

Russia has traditionally had warm ties with the "free state.

" Soeder's predecessor Horst Seehofer met with Putin twice in 2017 to talk on a range of issues that went as far as EU sanctions on Russia.

The incumbent appeared more cautious ahead of the trip, telling German media on Tuesday he would not advocate for the soonest lifting of economic penalties but emphasized the need to stay in dialogue with Russia.

Soeder is accompanied by Munich Security Conference chief Wolfgang Ischinger who said earlier that there was no getting around Russia when tackling crises in Libya, Syria or Ukraine.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia German Visit Munich Vladimir Putin Libya Angela Merkel 2017 Media

Recent Stories

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

11 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

7 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.