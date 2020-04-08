UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Putin Orders Bonuses For 'frontline' Virus Medics

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russia's Putin orders bonuses for 'frontline' virus medics

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced additional payouts to health professionals working on "the frontline" of the country's fight against the coronavirus

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced additional payouts to health professionals working on "the frontline" of the country's fight against the coronavirus.

Putin listed the bonuses as part of new measures to support Russians during the epidemic after health officials reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The president also urged the public to be patient with the lockdown to help slow the spread of the infection.

"For most people, to be inside four walls is dreary and miserable," he said during a video call with regional governors.

"A breakthrough in battling the infection will depend on our discipline and responsibility," he said.

The country is realising how crucial the work of doctors is "for the first time in decades", said Putin, promising 10 billion rubles ($132 million) for monthly bonuses to health care employees nationwide.

Doctors treating coronavirus patients would be paid an additional 80,000 rubles ($1,059) per month, while nurses, ambulance medics and drivers would get between 25,000 and 50,000 rubles.

"These specialists are on the front line," Putin said, ordering an increase in their state insurance to the level enjoyed by members of the armed forces.

Russia on Wednesday reported 1,175 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 8,672. The epicentre of the epidemic in Russia is Moscow, with 5,841 cases.

So far, Russia has recorded only 63 deaths from the virus.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police decides to make lockdown further effective, ..

18 seconds ago

Shan Foods helps fight hunger amid coronavirus cri ..

20 seconds ago

Britain's Johnson 'responding to treatment' but re ..

21 seconds ago

Sindh Governor meets with K-Electric CEO

23 seconds ago

Neymar is welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

25 seconds ago

Rs 144 billion to be distributed among 12 million ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.