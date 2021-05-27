UrduPoint.com
Russia's Putin Praises Superior Qualities Of Kalibr, Iskander Missiles

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia's Putin Praises Superior Qualities of Kalibr, Iskander Missiles

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his country's new Kalibr and Iskander missiles were on par and in some aspects better than rival weapons.

"The armed forces are being equipped with the latest large-distance cruise missiles Х-101, Kalibr.

.. Iskander," he said in Sochi.

The president spoke at a meeting with senior Defense Ministry officials and representatives of the military industry complex. He argued that Russian missiles were "often superior to foreign ones" and had some unique qualities.

