Russia's Putin, Qatar's Al Thani Discuss Libyan Crisis Over Phone Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday to discuss the situation in Libya in view of the Russia-Turkish agreement on Libyan ceasefire, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday to discuss the situation in Libya in view of the Russia-Turkish agreement on Libyan ceasefire, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire among parties to the Libyan conflict starting midnight January 12.

"A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani featured a detailed exchange of opinions on the situation in Libya in consideration of the Russian-Turkish agreements reached on January 8 in Istanbul. An opinion was expressed about the necessity to halt military actions and launch a process of the conflict's peaceful settlement," the statement read.

The two leaders also agreed to continue personal contacts, the statement added.

