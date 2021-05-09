UrduPoint.com
Russia's Putin Says Attempts To Revive Nazi Ideology Resume Across World

Sumaira FH 22 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Attempts to use many aspects of the Nazi ideology have renewed across the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"History requires [us] to make conclusions and draw lessons. But, unfortunately, those who were obsessed by the delusional theory of their exclusivity, are again trying to use many [aspects] of the ideology of the Nazis. And not only all sorts of radicals and groups of international terrorists," Putin said during his address at the Victory Parade in Moscow.

Those left unpunished and their followers try to rewrite history today, justify traitors and criminals, who killed hundreds of thousands of civilians, the president added.

Putin went on to say that though Russia had always stood up for international law, the country would firmly defend its national interests and ensure the security of its people.

"The war brought so many unbearable challenges, grief and tears that it is impossible to forget it. And there is no forgiveness and justification for those who again plot aggressive plans. Almost a century separates us from the events when in the center of Europe ... slogans of racial and national superiority, antisemitism and Russophobia were expressed in a more and more cynical manner, agreements designed to stop backsliding to world war were easily scrapped," Putin added.

