UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Putin Says Betrayal Accusations Faced By Armenian Prime Minister 'Groundless'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:01 PM

Russia's Putin Says Betrayal Accusations Faced by Armenian Prime Minister 'Groundless'

Any accusations of betrayal levied at Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the recent ceasefire agreement bringing the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close are "groundless," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Any accusations of betrayal levied at Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the recent ceasefire agreement bringing the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close are "groundless," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The accusations against him [Pashinyan] of any kind of betrayal are groundless," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Large-scale protests broke out in Armenia following the November 9 signing of a ceasefire agreement by Putin, Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Sputnik correspondents in Yerevan reported that demonstrators called for the Armenian prime minister's resignation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin November Agreement

Recent Stories

Greek PM arrives in UAE

3 minutes ago

Telemedicine saves chronic pain patients time, mon ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese ambassador, SAPM Raoof discuss mutual coo ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monitoring Market, Will Decide o ..

4 minutes ago

US Official Pledges Washington Will Watch Taliban ..

4 minutes ago

Returning Displaced Civilians Home in Karabakh Mis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.