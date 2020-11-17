Any accusations of betrayal levied at Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the recent ceasefire agreement bringing the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close are "groundless," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"The accusations against him [Pashinyan] of any kind of betrayal are groundless," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Large-scale protests broke out in Armenia following the November 9 signing of a ceasefire agreement by Putin, Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Sputnik correspondents in Yerevan reported that demonstrators called for the Armenian prime minister's resignation.