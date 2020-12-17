Russia's Putin Says Love Key To Good International Relations
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that love was key to good relations both within the family and within the international community.
"As to the secret of family happiness, it is love. But that is no secret. Everyone knows that. It should be at the heart of family relations but also international relations," he said during an annual press conference.