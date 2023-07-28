Russia's Putin Says Will Discuss Ukraine With African Leaders
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would raise the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with visiting African leaders, who are in St. Petersburg for the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit.
"Tonight, we will discuss the situation around Ukraine with African countries concerned. We're establishing bilateral contacts with a number of African leaders," the president said.
Putin said he was pleased with the results of the summit, which was held in a "constructive and very friendly atmosphere."