ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would raise the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with visiting African leaders, who are in St. Petersburg for the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit.

"Tonight, we will discuss the situation around Ukraine with African countries concerned. We're establishing bilateral contacts with a number of African leaders," the president said.

Putin said he was pleased with the results of the summit, which was held in a "constructive and very friendly atmosphere."