Open Menu

Russia's Putin Says Will Discuss Ukraine With African Leaders

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Russia's Putin Says Will Discuss Ukraine With African Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would raise the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with visiting African leaders, who are in St. Petersburg for the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would raise the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with visiting African leaders, who are in St. Petersburg for the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit.

"Tonight, we will discuss the situation around Ukraine with African countries concerned. We're establishing bilateral contacts with a number of African leaders," the president said.

Putin said he was pleased with the results of the summit, which was held in a "constructive and very friendly atmosphere."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in ..

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All ..

Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All Its Forms - Summit Declaratio ..

2 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

2 minutes ago
 DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

2 minutes ago
 PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of ..

PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of his brother: Minister for Info ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trad ..

Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trade Area in Africa - African Uni ..

2 minutes ago
RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Reque ..

RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Requests for Secret Service Protect ..

8 minutes ago
 All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

8 minutes ago
 Flag March held in Larkana

Flag March held in Larkana

8 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resol ..

Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resolve Grain Crisis - African Unio ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Afri ..

Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Africa - Joint Action Plan

13 minutes ago
 Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With ..

Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With African Countries - Putin

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World