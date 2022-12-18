UrduPoint.com

Russia's Putin Says World Changing For The Better

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the world was in flux but all change was for the better and that the world was on path toward becoming a fairer place.

"Not only Russia is going through a significant change but the entire world is also changing. I believe that these changes are for the better," he said in a video address to a Russian youth movement congress.

"I hope that our acts and deeds and our determination, the sincerity of our plans, intentions and principles will help make the world a fairer place," he added.

Putin described his vision of a fairer world as one "where all peoples are truly equal, where everyone has the right to be respected, follow their traditions, speak their native language, honor their ancestors and have an opportunity for self-realization no matter their background."

