Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russia's Putin Signs Decree to Extend National May Holidays by 4 Days to Avoid Virus Spike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday, extending public May holidays to bridge over a four-day gap between the Labor Day and the Victory Day celebrations.

The measure was billed as a way to "preserve the downward trend in the number of coronavirus infections and promote health of Russian citizens," according to a Kremlin statement.

This year's holiday period starts on May 1 and continues through May 10. Workers are to be paid their salaries in full. Public organizations will keep a minimal staff presence during the 10-day period.

More Stories From World

