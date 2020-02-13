UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Putin Suggests Adding Pension Indexation To Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Russia's Putin Suggests Adding Pension Indexation to Constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday pushed for incorporating a periodic adjustment to pensions in the revamped constitution to take into account changes in the cost of living

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday pushed for incorporating a periodic adjustment to pensions in the revamped constitution to take into account changes in the cost of living.

"I think the constitution should definitely mention it," he told a panel drafting the amendments, adding this would close "loopholes" that could be used not to adjust pensions.

Putin made a case for changing the constitution in a speech in parliament on January 15. A working group was promptly established to prepare the changes, which will be put to a nationwide vote.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin January February (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Case adjudication rate in 2019 amounts to 98%: Abu ..

11 minutes ago

Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Criticizes State Depar ..

3 minutes ago

Over 7,000 Candidates to Run in Iran's Parliamenta ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russians Should Be Directly Involved in ..

4 minutes ago

President directs envoy-designate to work for boos ..

4 minutes ago

LGC orders to probe allegations against Mayor Shei ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.