NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday pushed for incorporating a periodic adjustment to pensions in the revamped constitution to take into account changes in the cost of living.

"I think the constitution should definitely mention it," he told a panel drafting the amendments, adding this would close "loopholes" that could be used not to adjust pensions.

Putin made a case for changing the constitution in a speech in parliament on January 15. A working group was promptly established to prepare the changes, which will be put to a nationwide vote.