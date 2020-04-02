UrduPoint.com
Russia's Putin Thanks Health Workers, Volunteers For Helping Tackle Coronavirus Epidemic

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked medical workers and volunteers for their service, in an address to the nation on Thursday, and applauded citizens' responsible attitude to the coronavirus containment measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked medical workers and volunteers for their service, in an address to the nation on Thursday, and applauded citizens' responsible attitude to the coronavirus containment measures.

"Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel are working hard, and they do not have it easy now. They are our frontline defenders, protecting us in hospitals and infectious wards from the advancing epidemic. They are healing and saving people," he said.

He thanked volunteers for answering the nation's call for help and praised the general public for abiding by containment rules announced by regional governments in an effort to slow down the spread of the disease.

"I express my sincere gratitude to all of you without exception, especially volunteers, people who care, and all citizens who felt personally responsible for fighting the outbreak and have strictly abode by recommendations of authorities and doctors," he said.

"Dear citizens of Russia, I ask you to continue adhering to government orders and listening to medical recommendations and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. Our commitment and mutual support remain crucial," the president said.

