Russia's Putin To Hold Talks With Chinese Premier Li Keqiang On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Putin to Hold Talks With Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Li has arrived in Russia on Monday for a three-day official visit. On Tuesday, he held talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, which became the 24th regular meeting between the two states' heads of governments.

During the Chinese official's visit, the sides are expected to discuss the bilateral relations in realms of trade, science and innovations, as well as cooperation on the international arena, support of multilateralism, liberalization of trade, creation of an open global economy and counteraction to protectionist trends in modern international relations.

Russia and China will also sign a number of agreements regarding aviation, space, infrastructure, agriculture, nuclear energy and trade cooperation, including an agreement to facilitate further growth of bilateral trade, which surpassed the $100 billion threshold in 2018 is projected to reach $200 billion by 2024.

