MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to host Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik in Moscow on Tuesday for the third time in less than a year.

The president of Republika Srpska, an ethnic Serb majority entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, arrived in Moscow on Monday and met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Dusko Perovic, head of Republika Srpska's mission in Russia, told Sputnik that the Bosnian Serb president was likely to discuss gas supplies during the meeting with Putin. The conflict in Ukraine will not be on the agenda.