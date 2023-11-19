Open Menu

Russia's Putin To Join Virtual G20 Summit On Wednesday: State TV

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russia's Putin to join virtual G20 summit on Wednesday: state TV

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual G20 leaders' summit on Wednesday, after skipping the flagship in-person meeting in New Delhi in September.

"Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit," Russia's Vesti tv show said in a social media post Sunday, citing Putin's schedule for the upcoming next week.

Putin did not travel to the last two G20 meetings -- hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

In a statement, India said Saturday its Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair a virtual summit on Wednesday to "take forward key, select outcomes / actions points from the New Delhi summit.

"

Putin has taken few trips outside Russia since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

The G20 comprises 19 of the world's largest economies plus the European Union and the African Union.

Vesti did not provide details on the nature of Putin's participation in the summit.

bur/pvh

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World ICC Russia Social Media Narendra Modi European Union New Delhi Vladimir Putin Indonesia September Criminals Sunday Post TV From Court

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

9 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From World