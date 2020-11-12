(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Abkhazia's leader, Aslan Bzhaniya, in the southwestern Russian city of Sochi on Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations with an emphasis on trade, economy, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as the progress in the implementation of the 2014 agreement on alliance and strategic partnership.

Putin and Bzhaniya are also expected to discuss issues pertaining to the foreign political coordination and cooperation in the context of regional security between their respective states. Abkhazia is located in South Caucasus where the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has just recently ended in a Russian-brokered ceasefire earlier this week.