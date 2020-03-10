Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, the president will have various meetings and consultations; his meeting with Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor [Gleb] Nikitin will be made public.

The president will also receive Kazakhstan's first president Nazarbayev in the evening," Peskov said at a press conference.

Last March, Nazarbayev announced his resignation from the Kazakh presidency, which he had held since 1991. In 2010, parliament bestowed upon him the honorary title of leader of the nation, or Elbasy in Kazakh. After stepping down, Nazarbayev said he would retain his position as head of the country's Security Council and leader of the ruling Nur Otan party, and remain a member of the Constitutional Council.