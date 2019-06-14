UrduPoint.com
Russia's Putin To Start 2-Day Visit To Dushanbe On Friday To Attend CICA Summit

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his two-day visit to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Friday to participate in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Participants of the plenary session will focus on regional security, combating new challenges and threats as well as economic and humanitarian cooperation.

They will also exchange views on the current situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and on the Korean Peninsula, according to the Kremlin. 

Putin is also going to hold a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon. On the sidelines of the summit, Putin may also meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

