Russia's Putin To Wrap Up Year With Cabinet Sitting On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the last cabinet meeting of the year on Wednesday to take the stock of 2019 and plan forward.

This is a traditional government sitting chaired by the president ahead of more than a week of New Year and Orthodox Christmas festivities in Russia.

Putin is expected to share his assessment of the government's work and set goals for the incoming year. Ministers may present reports to highlight their achievements and challenges.

More Stories From World

