UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rambler Media Group Says Discussing Settlement After Suit Against Amazon's Twitch

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Rambler Media Group Says Discussing Settlement After Suit Against Amazon's Twitch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia's Rambler Media Group told Sputnik on Monday it was discussing a settlement with streaming service Twitch after suing the Amazon subsidiary over unauthorized broadcasts of English Premier League games.

Rambler's $2.8 billion lawsuit was registered at a Moscow court in August. The Moscow City Court temporarily banned Twitch from broadcasting English Premier League events. The next hearing on the case will be held on Friday.

"At the moment, there is a discussion with Twitch about signing a settlement. The service gave us tools to fight pirated translations and it is now simply the question of the compensation owed to us for the period between August and November," the head of sports broadcasting at Rambler, Mikhail Gershkovich, said, as quoted by the company's press service.

Gershkovich said that the compensation amount had been suggested by the outside legal counsel heading the case.

"This is a technical sum, the highest possible, and it will be adjusted," Gershkovich said.

Reports about this lawsuit emerged amid news of another case linked to Rambler's rights to Nginx web server created in the 2000s by the company's then-employee, Igor Sysoev. Russian business and IT communities have voiced concern over recent police searches in the Moscow office of Nginx carried out as part of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Sports Business Moscow Russia Company August November Media From Premier League Billion Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh ..

16 minutes ago

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

47 minutes ago

PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day ..

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

2 hours ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.