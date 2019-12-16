MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia's Rambler Media Group told Sputnik on Monday it was discussing a settlement with streaming service Twitch after suing the Amazon subsidiary over unauthorized broadcasts of English Premier League games.

Rambler's $2.8 billion lawsuit was registered at a Moscow court in August. The Moscow City Court temporarily banned Twitch from broadcasting English Premier League events. The next hearing on the case will be held on Friday.

"At the moment, there is a discussion with Twitch about signing a settlement. The service gave us tools to fight pirated translations and it is now simply the question of the compensation owed to us for the period between August and November," the head of sports broadcasting at Rambler, Mikhail Gershkovich, said, as quoted by the company's press service.

Gershkovich said that the compensation amount had been suggested by the outside legal counsel heading the case.

"This is a technical sum, the highest possible, and it will be adjusted," Gershkovich said.

Reports about this lawsuit emerged amid news of another case linked to Rambler's rights to Nginx web server created in the 2000s by the company's then-employee, Igor Sysoev. Russian business and IT communities have voiced concern over recent police searches in the Moscow office of Nginx carried out as part of the case.