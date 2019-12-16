Russia's designation as one of the world's three most powerful countries by the US News and World Report media company demonstrates that attempts to make "a rogue state" out of Russia had been futile, Elena Panina, a member of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia 's designation as one of the world 's three most powerful countries by the US News and World Report media company demonstrates that attempts to make "a rogue state" out of Russia had been futile, Elena Panina, a member of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

In its Power subranking, the U.S. News and World Report said that the United States, Russia and China were the world's top three most powerful countries, respectively. According to the magazine, the most powerful countries are those "that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns." It also said that the rankings for the three countries were the same as those for 2018.

"Russia's inclusion in the list of the world's most powerful countries is a recognition of the fact that the desire to isolate Russia and turn it into a rogue state did not lead to anything. We can talk about the failure of attempts to represent Russia as a 'third-rate' regional power," Panina said.

According to the lawmaker, Russia's inclusion in the list could be attributed to President Vladimir Putin's unquestionable influence on world politics.

"As for criteria that the U.S. News based their report on, [including] the country's leader, membership in international alliances, economic, political and military potential, we can say that in the modern world, Russia's participation in global international processes determines world politics, and Russia maintains the leading position in a range of military indicators," she added.

The lawmaker's remarks regarding attempts to depict Russia as a rogue nation or isolate the country are likely related to the sanctions-related pressure the West has been putting on Russia since 2014. Moscow has resisted by implementing its own countermeasures in the form of food embargoes. After five years of back and forth sanctions, some EU countries have begun questioning the effectiveness the policy amid financial and economic losses, and have advocated looking for different solutions.