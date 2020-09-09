The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday it had reached agreement on delivering 32 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Mexico, and deliveries could start in November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday it had reached agreement on delivering 32 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Mexico, and deliveries could start in November.

"RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and Landsteiner Scientific pharmaceutical company have announced an agreement for the supply of 32 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Mexico (25% of population). Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020 subject to approval by Mexico's regulators. As part of the agreement with RDIF, Landsteiner Scientific as a partner of RDIF would distribute the vaccine in Mexico," RDIF said in a statement.