Russia's RDIF, ChemRar Expect Avifavir Outpatient Administration To Start In October

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:42 PM

Russia's RDIF, ChemRar Expect Avifavir Outpatient Administration to Start in October

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and ChemRar pharmaceutical company expect to start using Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, for the treatment of out-patients in October

On May 29, Avifavir received a registration certificate from the Russian Health Ministry, becoming the world's first favipiravir-based drug approved for the treatment of COVID-19.

On May 29, Avifavir received a registration certificate from the Russian Health Ministry, becoming the world's first favipiravir-based drug approved for the treatment of COVID-19.

"RDIF and ChemRar believe that retail sales of Avifavir can only be launched when the availability of the drug is increased as a result of net cost optimization ... We plan to receive authorization and launch outpatient administration of Avifavir in October," RDIF said in a statement.

