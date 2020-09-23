The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and ChemRar pharmaceutical company expect to start using Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, for the treatment of out-patients in October

On May 29, Avifavir received a registration certificate from the Russian Health Ministry, becoming the world's first favipiravir-based drug approved for the treatment of COVID-19.

"RDIF and ChemRar believe that retail sales of Avifavir can only be launched when the availability of the drug is increased as a result of net cost optimization ... We plan to receive authorization and launch outpatient administration of Avifavir in October," RDIF said in a statement.