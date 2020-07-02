The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar pharmaceutical group have started exporting the Avifavir medication against COVID-19, Belarus has already received it, and deliveries to Kazakhstan are expected to start soon, RDIF said on Thursday

In June, RDIF and ChemRar produced 100,000 courses of the medication, smashing the target of 60,000 courses, RDIF said.

"In June, the medication was delivered to 35 regions across Russia and to the Republic of Belarus. Avifavir will soon be delivered to the Republic of Kazakhstan, relevant agreement has been reached. Over 100,000 more courses will be produced within a month," RDIF said in a statement.

According to Russia's sovereign wealth fund, talks are underway regarding Avifavir deliveries to Latin America, with a range of Commonwealth of Independent States nations and middle Eastern countries also expressing interest.