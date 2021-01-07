UrduPoint.com
Russia's RDIF Expects Sputnik V Production At 'Tens Of Millions' Of Doses From February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will reach "tens of millions" of doses starting February, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

In late December, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the country expected to ramp up the Sputnik V vaccine production to 30 million doses by June. He noted that it could happen earlier.

"Our manufacturers have dramatically improved their production targets ... and in January, production will be much larger than planned. We will be able to produce tens of millions of doses of the vaccine starting February," Dmitriev said live on the Rossiya 1 channel.

Sputnik V is the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. In December, Russia launched large-scale coronavirus immunization. The latest interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases.

Russia produces the vaccine for domestic use on its own. It has also struck agreements with a number of foreign manufactures to produce doses for exports. The RDIF is leading efforts to promote the Russian vaccine abroad.

