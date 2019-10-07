(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, has discussed with Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud prospects in potential investment cooperation and Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to the middle Eastern country, the fund said on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and Minister of State Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

"The meeting with the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and personally with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on the eve of the official visit of the President of the Russian Federation has demonstrated outstanding potential for cooperation between our countries.

During the visit Russia and Saudi Arabia are planning to sign a number of important agreements in fields ranging from energy to culture," Dmitriev said.

The fund head added that Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia exhibited Russia's growing influence in the Middle East.

On September 30, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Raid bin Khalid Krimli told Sputnik that Putin was going to visit the kingdom in approximately two weeks.

On Saturday, Dmitriev became the second Russian citizen, after Putin, to receive the King Abdulaziz Order of Merit for his contribution to strengthening cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.