MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Many countries are interested in producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, and the list of international platforms is constantly growing longer, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on potential vaccine production in Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Reza Shanehsaz told Sputnik that Tehran was considering the possibility to produce a coronavirus vaccine jointly with Russia for export to the Persian Gulf.

"Many countries are showing great interest in the Sputnik V vaccine production, and RDIF is constantly extending the list of international platforms for the Russian vaccine production," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.