UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's RDIF On Sputnik V Vaccine Production In Iran: Many Countries Are Interested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Russia's RDIF on Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Iran: Many Countries Are Interested

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Many countries are interested in producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, and the list of international platforms is constantly growing longer, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on potential vaccine production in Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Reza Shanehsaz told Sputnik that Tehran was considering the possibility to produce a coronavirus vaccine jointly with Russia for export to the Persian Gulf.

"Many countries are showing great interest in the Sputnik V vaccine production, and RDIF is constantly extending the list of international platforms for the Russian vaccine production," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Tehran Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Just hours before moment of truth, ISRO expects Ho ..

23 minutes ago

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

37 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

37 minutes ago

Iran to Open Registration for Presidential Hopeful ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Intelligence Says Arrested 24 IS-Linked Terr ..

2 minutes ago

Supremes singer Mary Wilson dies aged 76

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.