Russia's RDIF Plans To Discuss With China Investment In Russia's National Projects At EEF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:30 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will discuss with its Chinese partners investment in Russia's national projects at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

"We have over 20 joint investments in different sectors with China.

We will conduct an active dialogue with China here as well, including on China's participation [investment] in Russia's national projects and infrastructure," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the EEF.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

