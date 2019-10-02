UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's RDIF Plans To Implement Petrochemical Projects In Country With Saudi SABIC

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:16 PM

Russia's RDIF Plans to Implement Petrochemical Projects in Country With Saudi SABIC

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Saudi petrochemical company SABIC plan to implement many projects in Russia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Saudi petrochemical company SABIC plan to implement many projects in Russia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

Russia has managed to boost its cooperation with Saudi Arabia thanks to joint work on the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Dmitriev noted.

"Together with Saudi Aramco, we are investing into Novamet company, which will also deliver products for Saudi Aramco. Together with Mubadala Petroleum, we are investing into Russia's oil sphere. We plan to implement many petrochemical projects in Russia with SABIC," Dmitriev said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia October Media Event From

Recent Stories

PHF trying to rope in Netherlands for a bilateral ..

43 seconds ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listings by DP World of US$5 ..

17 minutes ago

Servant of The People Rejects Unconditioned Pardon ..

45 seconds ago

We Are Drifting Towards War Because Of India’s A ..

27 minutes ago

Burki excels in PSA Ranking

47 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Heads to Rabat to Partake in ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.