The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) inked an agreement with a leading Turkish pharmaceuticals developer to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Turkey and started the transfer of manufacturing techniques, the RDIF told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) inked an agreement with a leading Turkish pharmaceuticals developer to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Turkey and started the transfer of manufacturing techniques, the RDIF told Sputnik on Saturday.

"RDIF signed an agreement with a leading Turkish manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for the production of Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey and began the process of transferring manufacturing techniques. Interaction with the company is carried out as part of RDIF's activities to promote Sputnik V vaccine to foreign markets," the RDIF said.

According to the fund, the potential production volume of Sputnik V in Turkey is millions of doses per year, and negotiations on the possible expansion of production in the future are also ongoing.

"The vaccine will be supplied both to the domestic market in Turkey and to other countries," the RDIF said.

The RDIF added that Turkish partners are showing great interest in the Russian vaccine, which has an efficacy rate of over 90 percent, for inoculating the country's population, as well as for its production in order to further export it to third countries.