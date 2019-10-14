(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced reaching a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) for jointly investing in Russia's agricultural and livestock projects

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced reaching a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) for jointly investing in Russia 's agricultural and livestock projects.

The announcement was made on Monday during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announces a cooperation agreement with ... SALIC. The parties will jointly identify and implement attractive investment projects in agriculture and livestock in Russia to strengthen bilateral economic ties and increase the volume of mutual investments between Russia and Saudi Arabia," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev praised the growth that the country's agriculture showed in recent years.

"The partnership between RDIF and SALIC is aimed at realizing this potential by attracting investment and utilizing SALIC's expertise, as well as further strengthening comprehensive cooperation between our countries," Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.

He expressed confidence that work on joint projects would begin "in the near future."

Meanwhile, SALIC Managing Director Khaled Al-Aboodi said he was looking forward to a "productive and long-lasting relationship" with the Russian fund.