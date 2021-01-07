Bolivia has registered the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine based on Russia's clinical trial data, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by State Agency for Medicines and Health Technologies (Agencia Estatal De Medicamentos Y Tecnologías En Salud, AGEMED) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure and was approved by AGEMED based on the results of Phase III clinical trials in Russia, without additional trials in Bolivia," the statement said.

The Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Argentinean regulator, ANMAT, on December 23, 2020 under the same procedure.

In late December, Russia and Bolivia signed a contract to supply 5.2 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Bolivia. Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of RDIF, which markets Sputnik V, said India, China and South Korea will help it deliver the contracted quantities. The agreement will ensure vaccination of more than 20 percent of the Bolivian population.